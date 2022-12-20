Ray R. Hartley

Age 99 of Shoreview, formerly of Rochester.

Passed away December 16, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Joyce, and brother, Luverne. Survived by daughter, Debra Hartley; sons, Robert (Sonja), Michael (Lori), and Scott (Betsy); grandchildren, Heather (Karl) Koutroupas, Lisa (Ike) Pohle, Matthew (Tracie), Benjamin (Autumn), Steven, Joseph, and Sara Hartley; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hartley; nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Service were held at 10:30 AM Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 9185 Lexington Ave. N., Circle Pines, MN. Interment was conducted December 22, 2022 at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Rochester, MN. Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, Shoreview, MN