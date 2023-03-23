Raymond Carl Wiens of Rochester, MN, age 83, died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after a courageous eleven-year battle with cancer. Ray was born to Claus and Anna (Eytzen) Wiens in Bingham Lake, MN on November 25, 1939. When Ray was seven, he accepted the Lord as his personal Savior.

Ray attended a rural school near his home in Bingham Lake as well as Mountain Lake’s Christian school and then the high school, where he graduated with the class of 1958. Ray continued his education at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry. Before retirement, Ray worked for the Mayo Clinic in the Endocrine Lab as an Assistant Supervisor for thirty-nine years.

Ray met the love of his life, Angie Toews, in high school, and they dated for seven years before getting married on June 15, 1963, in Mountain Lake, MN. Ray and Angie lived all their married years in the Rochester area-with thirty-three years at a country home in Byron. Ray had a farmer’s heart and enjoyed his large yard and gardens. He planted many trees to provide shade, as well as evergreen trees for protection and beauty. In their retirement, they moved to a townhome in Northeast Rochester.

One by one, Ray and Angie watched their children graduate from high school and go on to graduate from college, get married, and have families of their own. Being Grampa to eight grandchildren, three boys and five girls, was one of Ray’s greatest joys. The Lord allowed him to live to see two great-grandchildren. What a blessing that was to Ray.

As Ray fought his cancer journey for almost twelve years, he enjoyed daily walks and reading his Bible. Christ was his everlasting friend. Now, he is worshiping the Lord God, whom he loved with all his heart.

Ray is survived by his wife Angie, Rochester; Daughters Kayla (Mark) Carter, Mounds View, MN, Karmen (Lyndon) Clark, Plainview MN, and son Kyle (Stacy) Wiens, Plymouth, MN; grandchildren, Brendan (Marissa) Carter, Dillon (Catherine) Clark, Katarina (Sean) O’Melia, Linnea Clark, Hailey Carter, Taite Clark, Annaka Wiens, and Saydie Clark; great-grandchildren, Landon and Ryann Carter; brothers Harry Wiens, Donald (Dorothy) Wiens, sister Luella (Peter) Enns, sister-in-law Elsie Wiens, brother-in-law Larry Padgett; nephew and nieces, Denny (LuEvan) Padgett, Doug (Debbie) Wiens, Roger (Gwen)Wiens, Lisa (Jeff) Weiberg, Duane (Patty) Wiens, Donna Wiens, Cheryl Enns, Sandra Enns. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Claus and Anna, brother Alvin, sisters-in-law Rose Wiens and Karen Padgett, and nephew Darin Padgett.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Rochester, MN 5500 25th Ave NW, Rochester, MN on Monday, March 27, 2023 with a visitation at 10:00 a.m., a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., and a lunch to follow. Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.

A livestream is available on the church website https://youtube.com/live/qnhLNYOh4IA?feature=share

