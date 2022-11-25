Raymond Clement

Raymond (Ray) Clement, 80, of Rochester, MN died November 23, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital.

He was born on June 10, 1942 in Rochester, MN to Glenn and Luella (Miller) Clement.

He was a resident of Rochester and the surrounding community for much of his life. Ray married his devoted wife Sandra Clement (Hellickson) on July 22, 1967. The couple raised two sons and remained married until his passing.

Ray owned and operated Ray’s Skelly for more than 20yrs on the corner of 20th Street and South Broadway. He finished his working career with a 23yr tenure at the Mayo Clinic as a custodial supervisor and later in the transportation department.

Ray was an avid fan of racing and Nascar. In his 20s he himself raced stock cars at the local tracks. After the birth of his sons he and his wife enjoyed taking them to the races as a family outing. He was a lover of the outdoors spending summers at the family lake home in Northwestern Wisconsin where he enjoyed fishing, water skiing, evenings around the fire and the company of his family and many lifelong friends. Ray also enjoyed traveling throughout the country and took his family on many adventures ranging from Florida to the Tetons of Wyoming, several trips to Alaska and countless destinations between and beyond.

After retirement Ray and Sandy split their time between Northwestern Wisconsin and Yuma AZ. In the course of his 15yrs as a snowbird in Yuma Ray touched many lives with his generosity, willingness to lend a helping hand and a renowned ability to fix most anything. Ray ultimately returned to Rochester with his wife where he lived the last several years of his life. The couple took up residence at Real Life Co-op where he continued to lend a helping hand whenever asked, played pool with his friends and contently participated in the grounds keeping.

He will be missed by his loving wife of 55yrs Sandra (Hellickson) Clement; sons, Mark Clement (Amy Jo Klingsporn) of Rochester and Michael Clement of Eagan, MN; granddaughters, Ashli McLaughlin (Nick) and Abbi Clement both from Rochester; Ray was also the proud great grandfather to two rambunctious girls Mia Jo and Marky McLaughlin.

Ray was preceded in death by three brothers, his fraternal twin brother Richard Clement of Madison, WI, Rodney Clement and Roland Clement both from Rochester. He is also preceded in death by his grandson Corbin Scott Clement.

Ray’s family is comforted in the knowledge that he is at peace and teaching his grandson Corbin to fish the waters of heaven.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel. 1624 37th Street NW, Rocester, MN 55901.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church. 810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com