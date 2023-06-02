Raymond J. Dee

Raymond Joseph Dee, 84, of Rochester, died Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Ray was born on November 27, 1938 to Stanley and Mary Ann (Fitzpatrick) Dee. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1957. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree and Masters Degree from Winona State University. He was a teacher in the Rochester school district and principal of Dover Eyota Elementary School for 28 years. After retiring from education, he worked at Mayo Clinic.

He was also a driver’s education instructor for over 50 years. Eventually, starting his own company, RAGE Driving School in 2005 until his final retirement in 2021.

Ray married Shirleyann Fritsch on August 5, 1967 and had 3 children together, Todd (Kelly) Dee, Troy (Kristin) Dee, and Tara (Kyle) Gehling and grandchildren Allison, Hunter, Avery, Holly and Ashton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Virginia (Ralph) Kuisle; Mary Margaret (Lloyd) Maxon; and brother Stanley (Mildred) Dee.

A Funeral Mass for Ray will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Burial will be in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.