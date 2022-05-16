Raymond Paschke

Ray Paschke, 77, passed on May 7, 2022 at his home due to complications related to an illness. He was born in North Dakota and moved with his family to Mora, MN. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1963, then moved to Rochester, MN where he founded Superior Waterproofing, Inc. Family was everything to him. Ray was known by many for his interest in Mopar car restoration. He enjoyed attending car shows and swapping stories with fellow car enthusiasts. He also enjoyed yard work and making his home a place to relax and enjoy nature. He had an easy smile and a great laugh. His kind, loving nature will be missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchild. His memory will always be with us. Ray was predeceased by his parents and three of his sisters. Ray did not want a funeral or a memorial service, instead a celebration of life will be announced at a future date. If so moved, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donation to DAV to honor our Veterans.