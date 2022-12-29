Rebecca Rustad

Rebecca Elaine “Becky” (Olson) Rustad, 79, passed away peacefully from complications of dementia on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the Waters on Mayowood in Rochester, MN. Becky was born on August 10, 1943, to Clifford and Erma (Lee) Olson in Rushford, MN. She was baptized at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church in Peterson, MN and grew up in Peterson. She graduated from Peterson High School on June 2, 1961, and married C. Dale Rustad on November 17, 1962, at Grace Lutheran Church in Peterson. With Dale she raised three sons in Rochester: Christopher, James, and Daniel, and they were her pride and joy. A woman of strong faith, she was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester for many decades. She was also a member of the Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. Along with being an incredible homemaker, she worked at the Rochester State Bank and in the library at John Adams Middle School for several years before she and Dale moved to Scottsdale, AZ. They lived there until 2013, when Dale retired from a long career at Mayo Clinic. In her retirement she enjoyed living in Northfield, MN and then back in Rochester. She was a proud grandmother, “Gran”, as she was known to her three grandkids, Haakon, Ingrid and Theo. She loved her many friends, good humor, and music, especially hymns, and thought that anytime was a good time for a cookie or a sweet treat. She took great pride in watching her children and then grandchildren participate in their various music and sports activities. More than anything she believed in Jesus and in the power of prayer. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dale, and their three sons, Chris Rustad (Jennifer, Cole, Ava) of Rochester, Dr. Jim Rustad of Gilbert, AZ, Dan Rustad (Anna Lisa) of Northfield, MN, and grandchildren Haakon, Ingrid and Theo Rustad of Northfield. She is also survived by her brothers Stan (Naomi) Olson of LeRoy, MN and Steve Olson of Rushford, MN along with many nieces and nephews. Becky was preceded in death by her parents. Becky’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Waters on Mayowood and at Mayo Clinic Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Becky in her final days. Funeral services for Becky will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31 at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church in Peterson. Visitation will be held for 90 minutes prior to the service at Highland Prairie from 9:30-11 AM. Interment will be held at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church cemetery following the service. In leu of flowers, please consider gifts to: Mayo Clinic C/O Hospice Program Department of Development 200 First St. SW Rochester, MN 55905 Or Northfield Youth Choirs PO Box 460 Northfield, MN 55057