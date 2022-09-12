Reed Fesenmaier

Reed Montgomery Fesenmaier, 21, of Rochester, died by suicide on September 10, 2022. He was born in St. Cloud, MN, in 2001 on the 21st of May—a birthdate he shared and celebrated each year with both his sister, Libby, and his grandmother, Barbara Anderson. He later moved with his family to Albertville and attended STMA elementary and middle schools. His family relocated to Rochester in 2016. He is a 2019 graduate of Mayo High School.

Reed loved to fish, hunt, golf and play the electric guitar. He shared a passion for cars with his father and knew everything about them. His favorite was the Toyota Hilux, which he had hoped to special order from Japan someday.

Fittingly, Reed put his knowledge to use working for local car dealerships. At the time of his death, he was employed as a sales representative for Erie Metal Roofs. Reed was a born salesman—a witty and confident smooth talker. He excelled at his job and had recently been a top achiever. His bosses nicknamed him “Baby Shark.”

Reed leaves behind his parents, Kipp and Amy, of Rochester; sisters Paige, of Rochester, and Libby, of Denver; grandparents Jerry and Mary Fesenmaier, St. Cloud; and Barbara Anderson, of Red Wing; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins; and the family Labradoodle, Stella. His family is heartbroken and will miss him every day.

Please join us in remembering Reed on September 17th with a visitation at noon and a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Mahn Funeral Home, Rochester, MN.