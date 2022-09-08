Reed Thomas Miller, age 60, of Byron, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his childhood home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Reed was born March 15, 1962, in Austin, Minnesota, to Willis “Bud” and Ruby (Thompson) Miller. He graduated with the class of 1980 from Blooming Prairie High School. Upon high school graduation, despite being advised that he may not be “college material,” with his parent’s support and encouragement, Reed attended Austin Community College and Mankato State University graduating in 1985 with a degree in aviation management. Following college, he began working at A.J. Lysne Contracting. In 1986, he began a very successful 32-year career as an air traffic controller with the FAA - Federal Aviation Administration, first training in Oklahoma City and then holding positions in Minot, North Dakota, Muskegon, Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, and Rochester, Minnesota. Reed’s quick thinking and focus made him a highly skilled controller. He was passionate about his work and mentored many new recruits throughout the years. Reed was a charter member of NATCA – National Air Traffic Controller Association and advocated for safety and legislative issues concerning air traffic control. It was so important to Reed that people were treated fairly. Reed made friends easily and loved spending time and making memories with his good friends that were so important to him. His hobbies included skiing, riding motorcycle, golfing, biking, and enjoying road trips with Jim. Reed was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother, Ruby Miller; brother, Brian of Sparta, WI; honored extended family, Jim and Kelli O’Connor and their children to whom Reed was considered “Uncle Reed,” Katie and Sam Wencl, their children, Bennett and Matthew, Patrick and Krystal O’Connor, their son, Case, and Megan and Jacob Katcher, their children, Jetson and Camille. He was preceded in death by his father, Willis “Bud” Miller.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. Reed’s memorial service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/firstlutheranbp. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.