Retha Finger went to heaven on February 12, 2022, to join relatives and friends who have gone before her. She was born March 11, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to loving parents Robert and Lorna Swanson. Retha had an idyllic childhood in Center Point, Iowa, among many friends and nearby cousins.

After graduating from Luther College in 1968, she moved to Lewiston, Minnesota, where she taught high school history and met her future husband, Richard Finger. They were married the following year and had three daughters, Patty, Jana, and Sarah, who she loved dearly and who brought her great joy.

Over the years, Retha taught middle school history; worked as editor, reporter, and columnist for the Lewiston Journal; and directed the Community Education program. However, in 1986 Retha found her true calling when she founded and became director of the Early Childhood Family Education program in the Lewiston-Altura School District. She loved children, and children were drawn to her. She spent 30 years teaching parenting classes, interacting with preschoolers, and thoroughly enjoying her work.

Retha was a kind, loving woman with a wonderful sense of humor and a little streak of sass. She was a lifelong Lutheran with a devout faith who went out of her way to help anyone who needed it. A voracious reader, Retha also enjoyed making beautiful scrapbooks, playing board games, coloring, watching HGTV, shopping, and especially laughing. She was happiest when she was with her family, and she adored her grandson Brody. Yearly getaways with sister Pat, her three daughters, and two nieces and long weekends with cousins Kathy and Becky, and sister Pat were always a treat.

Retha leaves behind a family who loved her and will miss her very much: Husband Richard Finger; daughters Patty Whalen (Tom Whalen), Jana Poppe (Gregg Poppe), and Sarah Finger; grandson Brody; sister Pat Eichhorst (Ryland Eichhorst); nieces Nicole Swanson and Traci Holloway (Samuel Holloway); great grandnieces and nephews Logan Holloway, Laura Holloway, Carter Swanson, and Izzie Swanson; and close family friend, Belva Bullard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorna Swanson, and by grandson Brecken Poppe.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minnesota, at 11AM on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Visitation is from 4:00 to 7:00PM on February 16, 2022 at Mahn Funeral Home, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lewiston-Altura ECFE are welcomed. They can be sent through Paypal to RethaFingerECFE@gmail.com, Venmo to RethaECFE or to Nicole Swanson, 1324 21st St NW, Rochester, MN 55901.