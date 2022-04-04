Rev. Doris E Underdahl, RN

Doris Elizabeth Rutz was born on April 20, 1933 in Rochester, MN to Carl and Louise (Warner) Rutz. She died on April 2, 2022. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1951, and attended nursing school at St Lucas Deaconess Hospital in Faribault, MN. She was board certified in November 1954, and worked twenty-plus years as a nurse and LPN instructor at Rochester Vocational School. She later earned her Bachelor of Science from Winona State University in 1976.

She attended seminary and on September 20, 1981 was ordained in the United Church of Christ. She served churches in Plentywood, MT, and Freeborn, MN, South St Paul, and Faribault, MN. Doris married Gerald Underdahl on October 4, 1945 and were later divorced.

She is survived by 4 children: Gregory (special friend Lynne) Underdahl, Jeffrey (Julie) Underdahl, Cynthia (Dennis) Stayton, and Steven Underdahl; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joan Flores of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Terrace Memory Care and Seasons Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester (1503 2nd Ave NE, Rochester, MN, 55906). A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are recommended.

Memorials are suggested to Elder Care or a charity of your choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Underdahl family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com