Rev. Martha G. Hendricks

Reverend Martha G. Hendricks passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022 at age 81. She was born to the late Paul and Virginia (Gustuson) Glasoe on May 17, 1941.

Martha is survived by her two sons David (Peggy) and Paul (Shelly) Kincaid, sisters Chris (Bill Koeckeritz) Glasoe and Sigrid (Toni) Glasoe, nieces Allison Koeckeritz, Anna Koeckeritz, nephew Johnathan (Temi) Koeckeritz, and grandsons Benjamin Kincaid and Ryan Falch. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Hendricks.

Martha was born in Rochester, NY and grew up in Springfield, OH as well as Upper Long Lake in Wisconsin. She graduated from Wittenberg College in Ohio, married her college sweetheart Dr. Daniel Kincaid and had two wonderful children, David and Paul.

Music was an integral part of Martha’s life. As a child she played the piano and cello, and as an adult had a beautiful mezzo-soprano voice that she used to sing opera and recitals, or the Star-Spangled Banner at Little League games. She took that voice and passion to singing in church choirs and completing her master’s degree in Music from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. In more recent days she found solace listening to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

After raising her two children in Eau Claire, she attended United Theological Seminary in the Twin Cities and devoted her life to serving God in multiple churches in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, most recently at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, MN. Through her devotion to God, she met and married her late husband Dwight and together they loved to travel the United States and overseas. Norway and Sweden were favorite destinations as Martha felt deeply connected and took great pride in her Scandinavian heritage.

A self-taught artist, Martha enjoyed calligraphy, watercolors and rosemaling and loved to share her completed pieces with family. Later in life she discovered a talent and joy of writing about her elder experiences through her blog, White Hair Grace (https://whitehairgrace.com/) ending many of her entries with “And I’m very okay with that” as she shared the life lessons of her journey.

Martha’s family would like to thank the amazing staff of Dove Healthcare West and Mayo Clinic Hospice in Eau Claire for the wonderful care and kindness they gave Martha in her final days.

