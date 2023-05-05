Rev. Robert “Bob” Bergland, 90, a longtime Stewartville, MN, resident died on Thursday (May 4, 2023) of natural causes at Mayo Clinic Rochester St. Marys Campus.

Robert Wayne Bergland was born on August 25, 1932 in Clearbrook, MN to Leonard and Dorothy (Huff) Bergland. He grew up in Clearbrook, attended school there, graduating from Clearbrook HS in 1950. He attended Lutheran Bible Institute before going to Concordia College in Moorhead, MN where he earned a Bachelors Degree in English. Robert was married on September 3, 1953 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clearbrook to Phyllis Metcalf. The couple moved to St. Paul, MN where Robert attended Luther Seminary for 4 years receiving a Masters in Divinity.

The Bergland Family moved to Karlstad, MN, where Pastor Bob served an internship before answering a call to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen, MN from 1960 to 1966. He then became Pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville, Mn, where they raised their children and called home for the next 11 years. Pastor Bergland was next called to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in E. Grand Forks, MN where he retired in 1995. Mrs. Bergland died on November 19, 1996. Bob returned to the Stewartville area in 1998 and was married on May 23, 2003 to Diane M. Pratt. Bob and Diane have continued to make their home in Stewartville. Bob was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville and quietly continued his ministry in the community with a helping hand and willingness to listen. He was a longtime member of the Stewartville Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking, being in nature and going to coffee. He loved time spent with his family and especially enjoyed following his grandchildren’s sporting and school activities.

Bob is survived by his wife - Diane; 1 daughter and 1 son - Joy (Dan) Jacobson of Fargo, ND and Dan Bergland (Kathy Gallagher) of Flagstaff, AZ; son-in-law - Mark (Bonnie) Schmitz of Stewartville; 1 step-daughter - Kristin (Bill) Zimmerer of Venice, FL and 1 step-son - Kevin (Jen) Pratt of Hugo, MN; 12 grandchildren - Matthew (Maddie) Jacobson, Rev. Benjamin (Alyssa) Jacobson, Rachel (Jeremy) Pulling, Kai Bergland, Torrey Bergland, Tyler (Stephanie) Schmitz, Meghan (Logan) Coert, Allison Schmitz (Chye Stecher), Zach, Kailyn, Sophia and Nora Pratt; 4 great-grandchildren - Henry, Finn, Eleanor and Mabel and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter - Jan Schmitz, his wife, Phyllis, his parents, 2 sisters - Elaine McKay, Gloria Danielson and his brother - Richard Bergland.

The memorial service for Rev. Bergland will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday (May 8, 2023) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN with Rev. Benjamin Jacobson and Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday (May 7, 2023) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Monday morning. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Zion Lutheran Church and World Mission Prayer Lead. A live stream of the service will be available at the Zion Lutheran website on Monday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Bob are welcome at www,griffin-gray.com