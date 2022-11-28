The funeral service for Rev. Ronald B. Prigge, 77, of rural Brownsdale, MN will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (December 1, 2022) at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Sargeant, MN with Rev. Marc Freiberg and Rev. Adam Koglin officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Mr. Prigge died on Thursday (November 24, 2022) in Austin, MN following an auto accident in rural Brownsdale.

Ronald Blair Prigge was born on March 25, 1945, in Winona, MN, to Leonard and Edna (Blair) Prigge. He grew up on the family farm in rural St. Charles, MN, attended school there, graduating from St. Charles HS in 1963. He attended Concordia College in St. Paul and Augsburg College earning a bachelor’s degree. Ronald married Nancy L. Mathews on June 4, 1967, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN. He taught and coached at McGregor, St. Paul Central HS, and Winnebago HS before moving to the Kasson-Mantorville area (MN) in 1980 where they raised their sons and lived for sixteen years. Ron taught special education, Phy. Ed, and American History at K-M High School, and also coached wrestling, volleyball, and softball. He was inducted into the MN Volleyball Hall of Fame, and was named MN History Teacher of the Year in 1993. In 1996, he started down a new path in his life going to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. After earning his Divinity degree in 2000, he was called to St Johns Lutheran Church in Sargeant, MN, and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley Twsp., MN. He enjoyed farming with his antique John Deere farm equipment and following all sports (except maybe basketball). He loved time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years - Nancy and 3 sons - Matthew (Kimberly) of Rochester; Michael Prigge of San Diego, CA and Jason (Tanwi) of Medina, MN; 6 grandchildren - Ruthann Prigge, Hannah Prigge, Zechariah (Precious) Prigge, Abigail (Jobson) Sosa, Jonathan Prigge and Raina Prigge; brothers-in-law - Phil Schroeder of Loganville, WI, and Joel (Kathy) Mathews of High Springs, FL; sister-in-law Sally Kermode of Shoreview, MN; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carla Schroeder.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday (November 30, 2022) at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Sargeant and 1 hour prior to the time of service on Thursday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ron are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.