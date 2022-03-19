Richard A. Berger

Rochester, MN- Dr. Richard Allen Berger, beloved husband, father, and brother and internationally renowned surgeon with the Mayo Clinic passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on March 1, 2022, at the age of 67.

Richard (or Dick, as he preferred to be called by family and friends) was born September 21, 1954, in Austin, Minnesota, the youngest of 3 children of Donna and Stone Berger. Afterwards he and his family also lived in Colorado and Nebraska. Dick earned his Bachelor of Arts from Midland Lutheran college, and his Ph.D. (Anatomy), and M.D. degrees at the University of Iowa. After completion of his residency in Orthopedics at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, and a hand fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, he began a 30-year professional career at Mayo Clinic, where he was recognized nationally and internationally as a consummate clinician, scientist, medical artist, teacher, and leader. As Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Anatomy at Mayo Clinic, Dick put his knowledge to work on new anatomical studies, focusing on the wrist, where his clinical and research observations were rapidly recognized worldwide as setting a new standard of excellence and insight, and led to the development of many elegant “Berger procedures” that addressed theretofore unsolved surgical problems at the wrist. Due to the public thanks of his patients, there was widespread acknowledgement that more than one athletic championship was won thanks to Dick’s surgical skills. Dick was President of the American Association for Hand Surgery in 2004; led Mayo Clinic’s Division of Hand Surgery from 2008-15; and was Dean of Mayo’s School of Continuous Professional Development from 2007-16. In 2017 he was honored with Mayo’s Distinguished Educator Award, and in 2020 with Mayo’s Lifetime Excellence in Hand Surgery Education Award. Dick’s professional accomplishments and commitment to his patients were reflections of the qualities that spoke to his essence and humanity: his thirst and passion for knowledge matched fully by his enthusiasm for sharing this knowledge with others: e.g., his one-on-one and small group clinical anatomy tutorials to hand fellows in his own home after his mobility became impaired; his forays into the histories of the American railroads, the Chinese immigration to the United States, the American Civil War; his discoveries in art museums and the wonders of nature, whether encountered on his wide-ranging world travels or through the telescope on his backyard deck; his detailed drawings and unhurried explanations to his individual patients for their edification as well as reassurance.

Dick is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Andrea Berger, and sister Barbara Whiteley. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and Bob, his brother. He spoke of Evelyn as the love of his life and best friend that would be by his side for all of life’s adventures (and misadventures). He was the proud and loving father who bragged to everyone about his daughter Andrea’s accomplishments.

Funeral and memorial services for Dick will take place in Jackson, Mississippi. A Celebration of Life service will be held April 8, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic for friends, family, and colleagues to come together to honor and share their memories of Dick. Additional details about the time and location of this service will be announced in the Rochester Post-Bulletin and Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home website.