July 22, 1948 - Feb. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Richard A. Hanson, 73, Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 6, in Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester.