Richard Bruce Sandeno, 71, of Mantorville, MN passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Rochester West Health Services in Rochester, MN.

Bruce was born in Rochester, MN on January 17, 1951, to Amos and Edna (Knutson) Sandeno. He grew up on a farm in rural Kasson where he spent many hours milking cows. He played football in high school and in his senior year, he met Mary Sue Andrist. He graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1969 and attended Rochester Technical College for 2 years to obtain an Associate’s degree as a computer technician. Then on June 19, 1971, he married Mary Sue, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. Just when they were starting to get settled as a married couple, he got the draft letter for the US Army where he served from December 1971 to December 1973. After boot camp, Bruce served his military time in Germany as radio operator, and Mary Sue was able to join him there so they could have some fun adventures in Europe. After an honorable discharge, they came back to Minnesota and welcomed their daughter, Corrie in February 1974. He worked for a short time at the Vernon Creamery (near Hayfield) before beginning a journeyman apprenticeship with Maxson Electric in Mantorville with his brother-in-law, Jim Maxson. He worked for Maxson Electric for 22 years after which he joined The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 343 where he worked for 15 years until he retired in 2014. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking, and fishing. Bruce was baptized at South Zumbro Lutheran Church as a baby and continued to attend this same church through his entire life. He was very active with South Zumbro - church board, choir, Bible studies, cemetery board and many other activities. Bruce was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia (a form of dementia) in 2018. Bruce and Mary Sue worked through the difficulties of this terrible disease for 4 years before he was unable to recover from the effects.

Bruce was a very loving and devoted husband, dad, father-in-law and grandpa and would do anything for us. He also had many wonderful family and friends who brought much joy to his life. He almost always had a smile on his face and generously gave out hugs and kisses.

Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary Sue (Andrist) Sandeno of Mantorville, MN; his daughter, Corrie (John) Marion; his cherished granddaughter, Leah Marion; 3 brothers, David (Lael) Sandeno, Robert Sandeno and Ted Aarsvold; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and 2 very special great, great nephews Edison and Emmett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Norman and Curt; and 1 sister Bonnie.

Bruce had a very deep love for veterans and so any unspecified memorials will be dispersed among a variety of veteran-focused charities.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, 68905 280th Ave in Kasson, MN with Pastor Pete Wyttenbach and Pastor Jeff Bernards officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at South Zumbro Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

