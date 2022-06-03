Richard C. Milne

Richard “Rich” C. Milne, age 76, of Preston, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Preston, MN.

Funeral Service for Richard will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church in Preston, MN, with Pastor Dan Bredberg officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, and will continue for one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Preston, MN.

Richard was born August 12, 1945 to Donald and Margaret (Hanson) Milne in Preston. He graduated from Preston High School in 1963 and then graduated from Mankato State with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1968. On October 26, 1968, he was united in marriage to Jan Pfister at St. Columban Catholic Church in Preston. He was drafted into the Army August 28, 1969. He served in Korea for 13 months and was honorably discharged on April 1, 1971.

He began his working career at Montgomery Wards in Rochester, MN with additional relocations to Sioux City, IA; Mitchell, SD; and Fond Du Lac, WI. He then returned to Preston in 1980, working construction with his father selling farm equipment. Rich continued his employment with a career change to real estate until his retirement.

During high school, Rich participated in baseball, golfing, football, and basketball. As an adult, he enjoyed shooting in a pool league, golfing, pheasant and turkey hunting with his grandchildren. He enjoyed the annual vacations at Lake Osakis with his children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sharon Pederson, brother-in-law Joel Pfister and sisters-in-law Teresa Pfister and Tracy Conlin.

He is survived by his wife Jan of 53 years, children and their spouses Mara (Corey) of Maple Grove, MN and their children Aiden and Ronan; Jodi (Dusty) of Lakeville, MN and their children Taylor and Tanner; his brother and sister-in-law Phillip and Sandy Milne; brother-in-law Ron Pederson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kent and Shari Pfister, Steve and Trish Allen, Brian Conlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

