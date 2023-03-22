Richard “Dick” Allen Wittlief, age 88, of Stewartville, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Stewartville Care Center.

Richard “Dick” Allen Wittlief was born on June 10, 1934, to Alex and Marion (King) Wittlief. Dick married Janice Schultz and together had 8 children and was later divorced. On July 3, 1980, he married Helen Mae Baker in Rochester, MN.

Dick served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1954 and was honorably discharged as an airman 3rd class. Dick was stationed in Bangor, Maine during the Korean War. While in the Air Force, Dick learned to work on airplane engines and after his military service he began his career working for the Iron Workers Union. If you had the opportunity to drive through Rochester with Dick, he would point out buildings that he worked on and always had stories about each building.

Dick enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and reading western novels. Dick was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. Dick had a big heart and enjoyed visiting with everyone. Dick had a strong faith and always looked forward to visits from his Pastor once he was unable to get around.

Dick is survived by his children, Deb Siem, Carol (Al) Rahrmann, Aleesa Kobi (Jeffrey Rehwaldt), Jackie (Gary) Hubbard, Joyce Wilson, and Paula (Keith) Zincke. Stepchildren, Bonnie Smith of Bemidji, Joel Rautio of SC, Wendy Rautio of Cloquet, Wanda Bussey of KS, Terry (Denny) Hoffman of KS, Jeffrey Heidabrink of MO and Marlys (David) Udenberg of Cloquet and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, a daughter Deanna and a son William, son-in-law, Tom Siem, stepson, Kevin Baker and a sister, Gloria Skelly, bothers-in-law, Jim Skelly and Rick Skelly.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Resurrection Lutheran Church (4520 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wittlief family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.