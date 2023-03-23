Richard “Dick” Bahl

Richard “Dick” Alan Bahl, 87, of Preston, MN, peacefully passed away at Mayo Clinic- Methodist Campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after a long hard fought battle with cancer.

Dick was born October 7, 1935 in Dubuque, IA to Andrew and Maelo (Heinz) Bahl. On October 8, 1955, the day after his 20th birthday, Dick married his soul mate, Carolyn Kay Swadley in Galesburg, IL. Dick would forever lovingly refer to Carloyn as “Bunny.” They established their family in Galesburg and moved to Preston, MN in 1968. Dick worked for Webster Lumber prior to them purchasing Root River Hardwoods with their partners. Dick retired at age 80, but always thought he should have worked longer! He also had ownership in several businesses in town including The Branding Iron restaurant. Dick enjoyed the little things in life including gambling, jelly beans, Jello, Dinty (Dingy) Moore and Maid-Rites. They enjoyed annual trips to Aruba and Breezy Point, MN over the course of 40 years. They loved spending time with their family at the lake. Dick took great pride in all of his employees and his ownership with Root River Hardwood and The Branding Iron. He enjoyed his pets, howling at the moon, attending happy hours and family time. Some of his greatest loves were the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, golfing, good food and fine wine, but most of all, Dick’s greatest love was for his Bunny and his family.

Dick is survived by his wife Carolyn “Bunny” Bahl, children Steve (Allyson) Bahl, Sue (Wayne) Hovey, Sally Bahl, Andrew (Karen Haugerud) Bahl, grandchildren Brianna (Jim House) Bahl, Ross (Carrie) Bahl, Riley (Elizabeth Abrahamson) Bahl, Samuel (Madeline Snyder) Bahl, Jason (Tara) Peterson, Sierra (Kyle) Tollefson, Spencer (Kinzee) Hovey, Nicole (Josh Marzolf) Hovey, Kallen (Marin Sowka) Bahl and Drew (Gretchen) Bahl, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and sister Mary Lou Brock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, his sister, and brother.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house held at the Preston Golf Course from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Paludo and the Hematology team and all of the staff at the Mayo Clinic- Methodist Campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Preston Area Foundation or St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Preston, MN.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com