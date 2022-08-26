Richard “Dick” Campbell Sr.

Richard “Dick” Campbell, age 88, died on August 23, 2022 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood, WI surrounded by family.

Born on December 22, 1933 in Youngstown, OH to William and Eleanor (Cruikshank) Campbell. He graduated from South High School in 1952 and attended Ohio University, where he earned a varsity letter with his participation on the baseball team. He honorably served in the US Army from 1954 – 1956 and was stationed in Korea. Following his discharge, he married Ardith (Ardie) Marie Ott on 11/28/57 and continued his education at Youngstown State University. On November 3, 1958, he took a full-time position with the GF (General Fireproofing) Company in Youngstown, OH. His career with the company took him from Ellicottville, NY and ultimately to Crenlo in Rochester, MN. He worked in manufacturing engineering and cost accounting.

Richard and Ardie were blessed with 3 children. Many memories were made during family camping and fishing trips. The family resided in Byron until the death of Ardie on 11/24/1988.

Richard retired from Crenlo after 33 years of service on July 31, 1991. He married Marjorie B. Kiloh on August, 31st, 1991, and moved to Westwood, KS. The couple enjoyed spending summers at their townhome in Walker, MN, traveling, shopping and attending grandchildren’s activities. During these years he also spent time pursuing his hobby of oil painting. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Village, KS. He moved to Elmwood, WI after the death of Marjorie on 1/31/2020.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Kathy) Campbell of Baldwin, WI; Ronald (Fran) Campbell of Spotsylvania, VA; and Dolores (Jeff) Streich of Janesville, MN; and step-daughter Mary Anne (Stephen) McDowell of Kansas City, MO; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, step-son Kirk Kiloh, and granddaughter Madeline McDowell.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

