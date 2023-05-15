Richard (Dick) E. Stanley, 86, of Rochester, MN passed away on May 12, 2023 at his cabin in Sarona, WI.

Richard was born July 22, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Herbert and Ann (Steile) Stanley. He was confirmed at Faith Lilac Way Church. He was a graduate of Robbinsdale High School and attended the U of M Mankato studying to be a history teacher. He met Nancy Winfrey on a blind date and they were married on May 17, 1958 in Mt. Union, IA.

Richard served in the Navy Reserves then began working at Ettel and Franz Roofing Co. in St. Paul, MN. He was sent to Rochester, MN to open a branch office and commuted for about a year before moving his family from Rosemont, MN to Byron, MN. He later purchased the branch office that is known today as Merit Contracting.

Richard enjoyed collecting cars, clocks, scales and radios, along with farming, fishing, and going to the cabin. Richard was an extremely humble man who was always generous in helping others, and with his support of multiple charities. He had a sly sense of humor that never failed to bring a smile to those who knew him.

Richard is survived by his children, LeeAnn (Tom) Holzhauer of Mt. Vernon, IL, Mark (Nancy) Stanley of Rochester, Ed (Beth) Stanley of Rochester and three grandchildren, Jack, Nick and Sam; several nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law, Shirley, Gayle, and Pauline. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; four brothers, Robert, Donald, Herbert, and Jon.

A funeral to celebrate Richard’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3819 18th Ave. NW, Rochester MN. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Oronoco Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Bear Creek Services and Ronald McDonald House, both in Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stanley family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.