Richard “Dick” Finley

Richard P. “Dick” Finley, 90, of Kasson, MN passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022 surrounded by family at his home in rural Kasson.

Richard was born November 23, 1932, to Paul and Dorothea (Jensen) Finley. He completed an 8th grade education. On October 25, 1952, he married Jane E. Brandt of Dysart, Iowa. The couple lived in Rochester, MN several years before moving to rural Kasson.

Dick worked in the Heart Lung Dept at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. He was a participant in the first heart and liver transplants that were performed in Rochester. He dedicated 34 years of service before retiring.

Dick enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He loved wood working, restoring antique furniture, and farming. Nothing compared to his greatest love, the love for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane; son, Randy Finley of Dodge Center; four daughters, Cindy (Cees) Kattenberg of Faribault, Brenda (Jerry) Hoffman of Grand Meadow, Lisa (Kevin) Trom of Zumbrota and Kirn Finley of Kasson; Eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one brother, three sisters, one son, one son-in-law, one daughter-in-law, and one grandson.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Ashpole officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

