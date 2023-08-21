Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Richard “Dick” Louks

Published August 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM

Richard Lyle Louks, age 79 of Stewartville, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s in Rochester, MN on August 21, 2023 surrounded by family.

Dick was born to Jim andEmma Louks on May 13, 1944 in Fairmont, MN. He attended Stewartville High School where e graduated in 1962.

On September 7, 1963 he married Cecelia (Taylor) Louksat St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN. They made  their home in Stewartville  where they raised their three  children. Dick worked at Mayo  Clinic for 41 years, most of  which was in respiratory. He  enjoyed vacations with his  family, playing cards, watching  his kids and grandkids’ sporting  vents, delivering meals on  wheels, and serving on the  church board at St. John’s  Lutheran Church.  Dick is survived by his wife, Cel  (Taylor) Louks, his daughter.  Shelly (Scott) Kautz, sons Joe  (Pam) Louks, and Tom (Melissa)  Louks, his grandchildren Cory  (Jennie), Brock (Madison),  Brandon (Marissa), Laura  (Steven), Matthew, Aaron  (Taylor), and Ashley, seven  great grandchildren, and several  nieces and nephews.  He is preceded in death by his  parents and his siblings, Marilyn  Ary, Myrna Pirsig, Phyllis  Podein, Duke Louks, and niece  Deb Pirsig.

A time of visitation for family  and friends will be from 5pm -  7pm on Wednesday August 23  at St. John’s Lutheran Church in  Stewartville and one hour prior  to the service at the church on  Thursday. A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Justin Kumfer and Pastor Nick Wagenknecht.  Burial will  follow at Woodland Cemetery in  Stewartville. Memorials are s uggested to St. John’s Lutheran  Church. Arrangements are with  Griffin Gray Funeral Home in  Stewartville. Memories and condolences of Dick are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com

