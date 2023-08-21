Richard “Dick” Louks

Richard Lyle Louks, age 79 of Stewartville, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s in Rochester, MN on August 21, 2023 surrounded by family.

Dick was born to Jim andEmma Louks on May 13, 1944 in Fairmont, MN. He attended Stewartville High School where e graduated in 1962.

On September 7, 1963 he married Cecelia (Taylor) Louksat St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN. They made their home in Stewartville where they raised their three children. Dick worked at Mayo Clinic for 41 years, most of which was in respiratory. He enjoyed vacations with his family, playing cards, watching his kids and grandkids’ sporting vents, delivering meals on wheels, and serving on the church board at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Dick is survived by his wife, Cel (Taylor) Louks, his daughter. Shelly (Scott) Kautz, sons Joe (Pam) Louks, and Tom (Melissa) Louks, his grandchildren Cory (Jennie), Brock (Madison), Brandon (Marissa), Laura (Steven), Matthew, Aaron (Taylor), and Ashley, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Marilyn Ary, Myrna Pirsig, Phyllis Podein, Duke Louks, and niece Deb Pirsig.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 5pm - 7pm on Wednesday August 23 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Justin Kumfer and Pastor Nick Wagenknecht. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Stewartville. Memorials are s uggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Griffin Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Memories and condolences of Dick are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com