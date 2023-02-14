Richard “Dick” Melvin Humphrey, aged 87, of Rochester, passed away on February 13, 2023. Dick grew up in Spencer, IA, as the youngest of three children. After graduating from Spencer High School, he joined the Army. He served for two years, spending much of that time in Germany. After leaving active service, Dick came back to the Midwest and worked jobs in transportation and distribution. He met his future wife Amy when she was a nurse at the Mayo Clinic and took care of his mother.

They married in 1966 and after a brief stay in Seattle, they decided to relocate to Rochester to start a family. A beloved husband, son, father, grandfather and friend to all, Dick enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading and spending time with his family. He especially loved watching his Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. Later in life, he and Amy enjoyed traveling the country.

Dick was preceded in life by his mother Irma, sister JoAnn and brother Don. He will be deeply missed by Amy, his loving wife of 57 years; children Ken (Jennifer), Karen and Kyle (Ann); grandchildren Kayli, Cameron, Cole, Luke, Emily and Rachel; and numerous family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN) with a reception to follow. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be held later at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Humphrey family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.