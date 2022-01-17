Richard “Dick” Mickow

Richard “Dick” Earl Mickow, 82, of Rochester, passed away at his home on Friday evening, January 14, 2022. He was born June 14, 1939, at the former Colonial Hospital in Rochester to Bernhardt “Ben” and Marie (Wehrs) Mickow. He attended District 95 Country School and graduated from Elgin High School in 1957. On April 23, 1960, he married his sweetheart, Bonnie Mattison at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Dick worked for area farmers until going to work at the Rochester Ford Garage and Lincoln Mercury Garage. He then worked at IBM in Rochester until his retirement in 1994. The Mickow’s lived in Hammond for many years and Dick served as a former Mayor. In 1998 they moved to a townhouse in Rochester. He enjoyed spending time up north at the cabin and loved to check out different casinos. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hammond.

Dick is survived by his sweetheart wife of 61 years, Bonnie Mickow of Rochester; a daughter, Sheryl (Jerry) Mickow-Hippe of Kelliher, MN; three grandchildren, Shawn (Jeremy) Jensen of Plainview, Chad (Stephanie) Domke of Zumbro Falls, and Mickel (Jeremy) Thompson of Mantorville; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kennedy, Mattison, Savanah, Ryker, Brody, Nicole, and Emma; a brother, Dale (Jackie) Mickow of Rochester; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and a son Daryl.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel with Pastor Dale Kohrs officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Elgin Cemetery in Elgin. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

