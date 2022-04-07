Richard “Dick” Portillo

Richard (Dick) Lee Portillo (77), of Rochester MN, made his last inappropriate and sarcastic comment on April 6th 2022.

Survived by his wife Virginia Lea (Farlow) Portillo, his children Roger (Mike) Portillo, Nancy Portillo, Eric Portillo, Tim (Tanna) Portillo, Nicole (Levi) Portillo, Cherish Portillo, Mike Hunt, 19 grandchildren and 3+ great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Joy Portillo (infant).

A brilliant man, Dick drifted through his rebellious years until he met the love of his life Virginia Farlow who, he would say he was married to for 47 very long years.

He was a foster parent for more than 25 years. He had a unique sense of humor. His hobbies were reading, music, cooking, traveling anything with balls (golf, bowling, pool) and coveting candy like a man trying to forget he had diabetes.

Everyone who remembers him is invited to celebrate Dick’s life in their own way; raising a glass of your favorite beverage (his was rum and coke) in his memory would be appropriate.

A celebration of life will be held at the Eagle Club in Rochester, MN on Saturday April 9th at 1PM to 4PM.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Dick may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com