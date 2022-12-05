Richard F. McLaughlin

Richard Frank McLaughlin, 87, of Hager City, Wisconsin, formerly of Oronoco, Minnesota, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his home. He was born July 21, 1935, in Rochester, MN, to Frank and Dorothy (Lehman) McLaughlin and graduated from Rochester High School in 1954. He married Ione Goodenough Bushman and together they had 2 children and later divorced. Dick was then united in marriage to Mary Lou Reiland and they had 3 sons. Dick started out working in the marine/boat repair industry before becoming an electrician. He was employed through the union until 1978 when he started his own business, McLaughlin Electric out of Oronoco, MN, working until the age of 62 when he retired. In 2001, his wife Mary Lou passed away and in June of 2005 he was blessed with his marriage to Ruth Ann (Froisland) Johnson. They lived in Florida for a time, where he enjoyed the warm weather and water, but returned to Minnesota, settling in Mazeppa and more recently in Hager City, Wisconsin. Dick was a true “gear-head” and loved working on motorcycles, boats, motorbikes and restoring old cars. He was a friendly, people-person and enjoyed getting to know others and finding connections with them. He had a gift of story-telling and was known for his “Dickisms”. He was a member of the BPOE Red Wing Elks Lodge #845 and the Red Men Club. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann of Hager City; 4 children, Rick McLaughlin of Mobridge, SD, Sara (Chris) Christon of Hartford, WI, Scott (Nancy Danforth) McLaughlin of Fountain Hills, AZ and Tim McLaughlin of Vadnais Heights, MN; daughter-in-law, Carol Brannon of Rochester; grandchildren, Molly (Chris) Purnell, Peter & Nick Christon, Cassie Cherevko, Nick (Ashli) McLaughlin, Garret McLaughlin, Mandy (Al Thompson) McLaughlin, Dallas (Jen Adler) McLaughlin, Tricia (Ryan) Wallace, Daniel (Kelsey) McLaughlin and Justin McLaughlin and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Ruth Ann’s family including her children, Todd (Betsy) Johnson, Brian (Kari) Johnson, Bruce (Lisa) Johnson, Jason Johnson, Bradley (Mary Bailey) Johnson and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; son, Michael McLaughlin and a brother, James McLaughlin. A celebration of life for Dick will be held later in the spring/summer of 2023 and service details will be published when available. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com