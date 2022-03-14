Richard G. “Dick” Winkels

Richard Gerard Winkels, 72, of Rock Dell, MN died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022 after an apparent pulmonary embolism. He passed at home on his farm, while talking on the phone with a close friend. Paramedics were called immediately, but they were unable to revive him. Richard was born on December 1, 1949 in Rochester, MN to John and Mary (McCormick) Winkels and was raised in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1968 and Bemidji State University in 1972. He returned to Rochester and worked as an electrician for over 40 years. He married Julaine R. “Jill” Winkels on May 11, 1974. The couple lived happily together on their hobby farm in Rock Dell for 47 years until Jill’s passing from cancer in December 2021.

Richard loved spending time at home on the farm doing projects, cooking, fishing, camping, and enjoyed talking with everyone. He was a philosophical man who saw great beauty in nature and human behavior. He was an amazing grandfather who valued every moment spent with his grandsons. He and Jill found great joy traveling with friends and lived life to the fullest. To say he will be missed is a vast understatement. He was loved deeply and this loss is immeasurable.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lindsay (Brian) Lueck of Rochester and Emily (Nate) Timm of Inver Grove Heights; two grandchildren, Malcolm and Nolan Timm; four brothers, Jack (Sheila) Winkels of Rochester, MN; Steve Winkels of Hopkins, MN; Tim (Robin) Winkels of Dodge Center, MN; and Greg Winkels of Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jill Winkels; his parents, John and Mary Winkels; one brother, Dean Winkels; and two sisters, Nancy Winkels and Patricia Pratt.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Reverend Kirsten Fryer officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. The immediate family will hold a private burial at a later date. The funeral service will also be live-streamed at the Macken Funeral Home, River Park Chapel YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. To view the live stream of the service https://youtu.be/4wR5srxxUtc

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society or an organization of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com