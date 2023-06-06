Richard Glen Triviski, 51, of Spring Lake Park, MN died on Sunday, June 4th after a long battle with alcoholism.

Rick was born on November 28, 1971 to Richard and Catherine (Meir) Triviski. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1990. He continued his education at Iowa State University and graduated in 1995 with a degree in advertising. In 2002 he married Alija Sedzlearz; they later divorced. Rick continued his education by earning a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Turf Management.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Triviski.

Rick is survived by his daughters, Liliana and Cecelija Triviski of St. Paul, his parents, Steve and Cathy Grabau, his sister, Sue Bender (Rob), niece and nephew, Catherine and Patrick Winter, Stepbrother, Jeff Grabau (Kaiya) and niece, Elizabeth all of Rochester.

A memorial service will be held at Zumbro Lutheran Church (624 3rd Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 4:30 PM. A private burial will take place after the service. Memorials suggested to the family.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Triviski family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.