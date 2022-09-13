Richard Griffith

Age 59 of Rochester

Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022.

Richard spent most of his years living with his friends and family in Rochester, MN. He loved being around other people, was very social, and had a very kind soul. Richard loved music, dancing, singing, and was truly talented at puzzles. He also enjoyed signing songs during car rides and outings. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and his loving caregivers.

Richard is survived by his parents, John and Elaine; sisters, Debbie of Rochester, Heidi (Gary) Grecsek of Delray Beach FL; and nephews, Johnny and Logan Grecsek.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date.

For condolences, please reach out to John and Elaine Griffith at Sunrise at Boynton Beach, 10605 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL, 33437. 561-413-6807. Simple Traditions by Bradshaw www.SimpleTraditions.com 651-767-9333