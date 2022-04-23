Richard H Kyllo, 94, of rural Preston, MN died on Thursday (April 21, 2022) at his home of natural causes.

Richard was born in Salem Township, MN on March 15, 1928 to Justin and Lillian (Severson) Kyllo. He grew up on the family farm in rural Byron, MN attended country school and graduated from Byron H.S. in 1945. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy serving as a jet mechanic. After his discharge, he returned to Minnesota and was employed at Rochester Dairy. In 1950 he was started working at Crenlo Inc. in Rochester and became factory manager. Richard was married on June 28, 1952 in Hayfield, MN to Darlene Ausrud. The couple lived in Rochester where Richard was employed at IBM as a manufacturing engineer and became a staff engineer. He was also a licensed real estate broker.

In 1967, the Kyllo family moved to Denver, CO where Richard started Western Computer Metal Products, Inc., manufacturing precision metal fabrications. He was President and CEO and was employing up to 70 employees when he sold the company. In 1973 the Kyllos moved to Preston, where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. In 1985 Richard went to work at Harmony Enterprises in Harmony, MN until his retirement in 1994. After retiring he did consulting work, solving manufacturing problems, for companies such as Westinghouse, General Electric, Mack Truck, General Motors and Reynolds Aluminum. He also testified on patent infringement lawsuits.

Richard was a member of South Zumbro Luthern Church in rural Byron, where he was baptized and confirmed as a boy. He was past president of the Preston Lions Club, a past member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Fillmore Flying Club. He enjoyed Flying his own Piper Comanche and other Club airplanes. He liked spending time at home, working in the woods, machining parts and traveling with Darlene around the US and on several trips to Norway. Richard enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years! – Darlene; son – L. Robert Kyllo of Denver, IA and daughter – Julie (Jerry) Dragvold of Lanesboro, MN; 2 grandchildren – Jason Dragvold of Mankato, MN and Janette Dragvold of Lanesboro, MN; 1 brother – Lyle Kyllo of Winnemucca, NV and sister – Joan Kyllo of Kasson, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers – Sanford, Milferd and Larry Kyllo and daughter-in-law – Sharon Kyllo.

In keeping with Richard’s wishes, burial and a graveside service will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (April 25, 2022) at South Zumbro Lutheran Cemetery in Salem Township, MN with Rev. Peter Wyttenbach officiating. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Richard are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com