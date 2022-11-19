On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Richard H. Worke passed away from a long illness. He was 81. Born to Ruby and Jack Worke, Dick grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. He trained as a welder, and went on to work in welding sales and supplies. His love of cars and his natural sociability led him almost instinctively to what would be his life’s work: selling cars and working with people. In 1982, he met his wife Jan. They were together for nearly 40 years.

Dick was a league bowler, he enjoyed his annual fall hunting excursions for elk or deer, or working on a round of golf in the warmer months. His most avid interest was his love of auto racing, and you could find him most Saturday evenings at the racetrack with friends, even after his illness had started to limit his activities. For many years, he and his wife enjoyed spending their winters in Wellton, Arizona sharing fun and laughs with the snowbird community there.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, and children Jay Lick (Carrie), Christine Lick (Andy Everett), and his brother Larry (Sue Schmidt) and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Vickie Mesenbring (Dean).

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, December 3, 2022 in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com