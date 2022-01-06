Richard Hamann, Sr., of Madison, passed away peacefully Wednesday December 15, 2021, after living a long, happy life of 90 years. The oldest of a very large, southern Minnesota farm family, he left home as a young teen to reduce the burden on his parents to feed so many children during the Great Depression. His adventures were many and he always said he was blessed to meet so many kind people along his journey. He was stationed in Alaska while serving in the US Army during the Korean War and was thrilled to recently join a Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his son.

Richard and his wife of 54 years, Ramona (Patzner), raised their family in Minnetonka, MN, moving to Hurley, WI to enjoy fishing and skiing in retirement, then to Rochester, MN, and finally Madison, WI to be closer to family. Everywhere he lived, Richard enjoyed being part of the American Legion, and the Catholic Church as a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a natural salesperson enjoying a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Lisa O’Connor Reihl (Mark) and Richard Hamann Jr. (Jean); his grandchildren, Jack O’Connor (Leigh Stangl), Ryan O’Connor, Caitlin O’Connor, Richard Hamann III, and Charles Hamann, as well as many friends. He mastered the art of working hard and playing hard, and will be remembered for his positive attitude and his zest for life.

Happy trails, Dad!

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday January 29 at 1 PM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI. A celebration of life will be held in the Twin Cities this summer. Should you desire, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

