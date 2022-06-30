Richard Kerndt

Richard (Dick) Kerndt, 73, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at home. His wife, family and friends were by his side his final days.

Dick was born to Warren and Lucy Kerndt on June 22, 1949 in Caledonia, MN. He graduated from Ralston High School in Nebraska. He received two degrees from the University of Omaha. He was a Med Tech until retiring from Mayo Clinic. He served on the board of Ability Building Community. He owned and operated his business, Kerndt Livestock Product for 30 years until his passing.

Dick married Deb Erwin on August 24, 2013 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was a best friend and loving husband. He was a loving and proud step-dad and grandpa. We will miss him, his smile and blue eyes dearly.

Dick was a kind and caring man. He touched more hearts and lives imaginable. He loved God, family and friends. He enjoyed gatherings, travel, trade shows, donuts, baseball, grilling, farming, wrestling, the Gulf and R&C.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; step-children, Ashley (Toni) Erwin, Maria Ziegler, Athena Ziegler, Sophia (Joe) Ruelle and Dylan Ziegler; grandchildren, Ethan, Cash, Aurora, Lilliana, Landon, Maverick, Evalina, Aubriella and Juliet; brother, Charles (Suzy) Kerndt; sister, Joan (Joe) Becker; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 5455 50th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN with Father Tom Loomis presiding. Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Monday, July 4, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Othello Cemetery in New Haven Township, MN.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for making it possible to bring Dick home.

Memorials to Ability Building Community 1911 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kerndt family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com