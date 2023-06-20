Richard Lowell Holtorf, 91, of Pine Island, MN, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2023 at Evergreen Place in Pine Island.

Richard “Dick” Holtorf was born on September 25, 1931 in Wasioja Township, MN to parents Jack and Bertha (Gunderson) Holtorf. Dick began working as a lineman with Rochester Public Utilities. In May of 1951 he went on to join the United States Navy, where he served until being Honorably Discharged in May of 1955. During this time, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. Upon being discharged, Dick began his career as a lineman with Peoples Cooperative Power in Rochester, where he worked until retiring in 1994. On May 12, 1954, Dick married the love of his life, Mary Ellen (Fix) and the two of them recently celebrated 69 wonderful years together. The couple had four children, Vickie, Lori, Teresa, and Amy.

Dick had many hobbies, including fishing, boating, duck hunting, and camping. He enjoyed taking his daughters waterskiing out on the lake, telling jokes, and picking on people any chance that he got. Dick had a great sense of humor and was a family man. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He took great pride in being able to help his family out with anything they needed. Even if he had never done something, or didn’t know how, he would find a way. Dick and Mary were loved by not only their children, but also their nieces and nephews, and their children’s friends. They were known as second parents to many.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Lori (Dean) Mensink of West Concord, MN, Teresa (Mandy) Vetter of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Amy (Dave) LaPree of Rosemount, MN; grandchildren, Joshua Mensink, Melissa Mensink, Eric LaPree, Alex LaPree; and siblings, Lillian Goldsmith, Jerry Holtorf and LaDonna Holtorf. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bertha; daughter, Vickie Brady; four brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW Rochester, MN 55901). A lunch reception will be provided after the funeral and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Charles, MN following the lunch.

