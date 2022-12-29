Richard Majerus

Richard “Dick” William Majerus, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Dick was diagnosed with CMS lymphoma of the brain on December 20, 2022. Dick was born January 22, 1949, in Red Wing, MN to Raymond and Irma (Spillman) Majerus. He graduated from Goodhue High School and attended 2 years of vocational school in Red Wing after returning home from Vietnam. Dick was united in marriage to Jule Klein on July 29, 1972, at St. Mary’s Church in Bellechester.

Dick was a machinist for many years. He learned his trade at Di-Acro in Lake City until it closed and then took his skills to MacTech. Dick was the second employee hired at the upstart of D.L. Ricci Corporation in Red Wing where he managed the traveling machining part of the company and additionally managed the shop where the equipment was built. He also traveled for his job throughout the United States and to Taiwan working in nuclear plants, paper mills, refineries, etc.

Dick was very proud of his country and his service in the Army, and part of his army career was in the tanker division in Germany where he learned to fix and drive the tanks. He also served 1 year in Viet Nam.

Dick loved playing cards and liars dice with his friends and family. He enjoyed driving his demo derby cars that his brother Bob and friend Gene helped build. Dick also relished snowmobiling with friends and family in the winter, while in the summer, he loved fishing and riding in his side-by-side. He was also an active member for more than 50 years in the Bellechester American Legion Post 598. Dick’s best achievement in life was his unconditional love and caring for his family and friends. He was an all-around fun-loving great person that saw the good in everyone and everything. He loved to joke around and have fun with whoever he was with or had just met. Dick was a genuinely good person and will be so missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jule (Klein) Majerus; children, Teresa Majerus (Mark Gjertson) and Carl (Jamie) Majerus; grandchildren, Tanner Wichmann, Marie Johnson (Joe Hanenberger), Alexander Johnson (Kat Walsh), Paul Johnson, Sidney and Aidan Majerus; great grandchildren, Thressa, Carlena, and Isabella Hanenberger; siblings, Dean (Zelda) Majerus, Annette Cordes, Clare (Alan) Brinkman, Gayle (Don) Strauss, Mary (Tom) Oswell, Kevin (Teresa) Majerus; sisters-in-law, Alice Majerus and Shelia Majerus; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dan, Robert, Helen, and Neil “Butch” Majerus; brother-in-law, Chuck Cordes; niece, Candice Majerus; grandnephew, Benjamin Cordes.

Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Mazeppa Community Center, with American Legion Chaplain Kelly Adelsman officiating. Final resting place will be at the Mazeppa Cemetery immediately following the service. Luncheon will follow service at the Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials sent to the Bellechester American Legion Post 598 Building Fund or the Fisher House (5045 East 54th street, Minneapolis, MN 55417). Families of veterans stay there for free while their loved one is in the hospital. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.