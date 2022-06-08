Richard Marquardt

Richard Marvin Marquardt, 62, of Rural Mantorville, MN passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

Richard was born on May 3, 1960, in Rochester, MN to Marvin and Elaine (Engelstad) Marquardt. He graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1978. He attended Luther College for a year and a half. He then worked on his farm and for McNeilus Trucking and Steel. He also worked at Kwik Trip.

Richard married Jill Castner on January 9, 1982, at Pleasant Corners United Methodist Church in Kasson, MN. Together they had four children. He enjoyed bowling, softball, gardening, and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jill Marquardt of Mantorville, MN; children, Jason (Jennifer) Marquardt of Goodhue, MN, Eric Marquardt of Dodge Center, MN, Melissa (Joshua) Whiteaker of Kasson, MN, and Jacqueline (Shawn Bowe) Marquardt of Chippewa Falls, WI; his mother, Elaine Marquardt; siblings, Tammy (Wayne) Alberts and Sheila (Dan) Burton; grandchildren, Raelynn Marquardt, Beckett Marquardt, Griffin Marquardt, Kinnsley Marquardt, Briggs Marquardt, Robert Whiteaker, and Oliver Whiteaker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Marquardt; sister, Cindy Marquardt; grandparents, Frank and Hulda Marquardt and Joy Engelstad.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 14, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson with Pastor Jacob Hanson officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.