July 21, 1935 - Dec. 1, 2022

HAGER CITY, Wis. - Richard McLaughlin, 87, Hager City, formerly Oronoco, MN, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 1, in his home.

A memorial gathering will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Charlie’s Eatery & Pub in Rochester, Minn. Lunch will follow. A car gathering will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the eatery. A cruise will follow to the Woodshed in Hager City.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.