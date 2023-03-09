Richard O. (Dick) Alberts, 78, of Mantorville passed away peacefully Monday, March 6, at his home in Mantorville. He was born February 24, 1945 to Orvis and Gloria Alberts.

Richard grew up on his parents’ farm east of Kasson and later north of Mantorville. Dick attended a country school for four years and finished his elementary school years at Mantorville Elementary School, completing his high school education at Kasson-Mantorville High School. He pursued his higher education at St. Olaf College graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree; continuing on at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Richard worked for the State of Minnesota’s Highway Department for a time; later working for a shipyard in New Orleans, then building houses with Kasson local builder Kenneth Keller. Richard married Cheryle Bach while living on a farm in Wisconsin where together they farmed for some time and from there they moved to a farm north of Mantorville where their four children were born.

Richard is survived by his wife Gladys, whom he married January 12, 2006; daughter Sarah (Shane) Witt of Whitehall, Wisconsin; sons Michael Alberts of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Matthew (Mikayla) Alberts of Cadott, Wisconsin and Nathan Alberts of Osseo, Wisconsin; his mother Gloria Alberts of Mantorville; step-children Shonda Magee, and Gemain Magee and eight step-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his father Orvis and brother Ronald.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, March 12 at the Dodge Center Seventh Day Adventist Church, 410 3rd Ave NW, Dodge Center, MN with Pastor Keith Moser officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Mantorville following the service.

Dibble Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kasson is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.