Richard P. Daly

June 17, 1924 – January 26, 2022. Age 97, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022, surrounded by family. A dynamic optimist and fearless entrepreneur, Rich charged through life with a can-do positive attitude. His energy, enthusiasm, generosity, and bigger-than-life presence was an inspiration to everyone who encountered him. He was a fixer, adventurer, Boy Scout pack leader, career coach, boat captain, house builder, Master of Ceremonies, trophy presenter, party host, breakfast chef, and overall superhero. He could and would do anything for his family, his many nieces and nephews, and those who became adoptive family members under his welcoming wings. His ability to create amazing life experiences for others, help someone find their passion, and believe “if they can dream it, they can do it!”, was truly extraordinary.

A love of country rang true throughout his lifetime with a distinguished career of military service achieving the rank of Major in the U.S. Air Force, serving in World War II and the Korean War, and the Air Force Reserve. Family gatherings often featured a patriotic flag ceremony, a round of Stars & Stripes Forever, or his own rendition of Taps on the harmonica.

He was a visionary and enthusiastic entrepreneur with a career in the computer software and services industry. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA at the University of Minnesota, he worked at Remington Rand, Univac, and Engineering Research Associates in the nascent days of Minnesota’s computer industry. He moved his family to Vienna, VA, to start Aries Corporation and then came home to Minnesota to lead Comserv Corporation from a small start-up to a successful international corporation with offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and London. Often referred to as the grandfather of Minnesota’s software industry, Rich was instrumental in creating the Minnesota Software Association (now the Minnesota High Tech Association), is featured in the Minnesota Science and Technology Hall of Fame, and received many other industry awards and honors. He is credited with founding dozens of companies and mentoring more than 200 start-ups, believing that starting your own business was always the best choice.

Most importantly, he was married to the love of his life for 71 years, Marguerite, and derived true joy from making her happy. Witnessing their lifelong love story and partnership was a gift to all who knew them.

Always focused on the adventure ahead and the promise it brings, we know Captain Arch sails confidently with fair winds and following seas.

Rich is survived by his beloved wife Marguerite (Kampmeyer), sister Patricia Salt (John), daughters Teresa Konat (Greg) and Mimi Larson (Dean), sons Rocky (Jan) and Stephen (Erin), grandchildren Brook (Josh), Jacob, Samuel, Katherine (Cody), Elizabeth, Julia, Mary Grace, Anna, Sylvia, and great-grandchildren Grady, Avery, Caleb, and Tyler, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rose (Distel), sister Mary Bolen (Bill), brother John (Cecilia), and many friends and relatives who are rejoicing in a happy reunion with him.

Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wed. Feb 2, at O’Halloran & Murphy, Saint Paul. Funeral Mass at 11:00 am Thurs. Feb 3, at Church of the Risen Savior, Burnsville, with visitation one hour prior starting at 10:00 am. Memorials to the Science Museum of Minnesota or the Mayo Foundation. Special thanks to Vicki Tobroxen and Augustana Regent for their compassion and skill.