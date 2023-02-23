Richard Paul Kohn

74, of Cumberland, WI, was born on January 25, 1949 in Rochester, MN. He passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on February 15, 2023, while vacationing and visiting family in Louisiana. Rich graduated from Hayfield High School in 1966 and completed his BS degree from Winona State University. He spent six years in the Army Reserves. Rich married Valarie (Skjeveland) Kohn in 1971. They moved to the Twin Cities area where Rich worked with his brother Gary at Minnesota Auto Specialties in Minneapolis. Rich spent his career helping others build new race cars and restoring classic cars while making lifelong friendships. Rich later opened MAS Racing Products in St. Paul as owner and president and continued his passion. Rich and Val raised their three children in Golden Valley, MN where he was involved in their church and community. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, golfing, playing softball for the Fossils and spending countless hours supporting his children in their many activities. He was an avid Vikings fan, a fifty-year season ticket holder and cheered on the Vikings at Superbowl VIII in Texas. After retiring, Rich and Val found their peaceful retreat on Spring Lake in Cumberland, WI. He enjoyed years of creating memories on the lake surrounded with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Cumberland Kiwanis and volunteered for many community events. He also served as a supervisor for Maple Plain Township. His favorite times were spent giving pontoon rides, having bonfires, sharing his love of fishing, and enjoying the beauty of the lake. He also enjoyed playing cards, games and gardening. Rich is survived by his wife of 52 years Valarie (Skjeveland) Kohn, children Dr. Eric (Sara) Kohn of Sartell, MN, Erin (Tony) Bieniek of Centennial, CO, and Elissa Robinson of Rochester, MN. Grandchildren Olivia, Jackson, JR, Alexander, Carter, Andrew, Brady, Liam, Annabelle and great grandson Obadiah. He is survived by his sister Mary Herring of Rochester, MN. He is also survived by aunts Gloria Adell and Donna Betcher, nieces Kristen and Kendra and nephew Kyle. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Kohn, brother Gary Kohn, and father-in-law Lynn Skjeveland and mother-in-law Gladys Skjeveland. He is loved by Val’s siblings and their families. Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, March 3 at 11am with visitation at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 Soo Ave. W, Almena, WI 54805. Luncheon and Celebration of Life to follow service at Das Lach Haus 1788 Elm St. Cumberland, WI 54829. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Capital Campaign at PO Box 548, Cumberland, WI 54829.