Richard R. Witzke

Native Rochester resident Richard Rolf Witzke, 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; he passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family February 9, 2022.

At his request, no service will be held.

Richard (Dick) was born June 26, 1942 in Rochester, MN to Harold (Hat) and Lucille (Lou). He graduated from Rochester High School in 1960. Dick earned his business degree from MN State University Morehead. Growing up, Dick enjoyed spending time at the family lake house and was an avid swimmer on his high school swim team. There was always plenty of family and cousins to joke around with and many stories and tall tales were shared. Dick had an infectious laugh and was known around town as a prankster, cruising with his buddies, wheelchair racing in the subway tunnels, and bowling down Pill Hill. To earn money through college, Dick tended bar at his family’s restaurant, The Townhouse, in downtown Rochester.

Dick proudly served in the United States Navy as an electrical engineer, and was stationed in Long Beach, CA on the USS Caliente and also the USS Hector. While stationed in CA, Dick met and later married Celina (Sally) Ortez on November 10, 1962. They enjoyed traveling to different parts of the country, and after serving in the Navy, Dick & Sally raised 3 children while operating successful Mr. Steak restaurants in Aurora, CO, Tucson, AZ, and Pocatello, ID, while also co-owning the Big Thompson River House in Loveland, CO.

Dick & Sally lived in CO, NE, VA, NJ, AZ, and ID before returning to Rochester, MN in 1988. They also loved to travel abroad and were fortunate to visit Italy, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and Morocco.

Dick was loved by so many friends and family, and his easy-going, kind and caring demeanor helped him make lasting friendships wherever he went. He enjoyed hunting with family, collecting classic cars, was active in numerous associations, and was quick to volunteer whenever needed.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sally (Ortez), son Richard (Kari) of Alma, WI; son Russell (Brenda) of Aurora, CO; daughter Rebecca (Jason) Meyers of Rochester, MN; granddaughter Ellie Meyers of Rochester, MN; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents Harold & Lucille Witzke, and sister Linda.

The family of Richard R. Witzke wishes to convey gratitude to Seasons Hospice for tremendous care given and sincere compassion shown in final weeks.

Memorials can be made in Dick’s honor to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund).