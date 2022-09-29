Richard Reps

Richard “Dick” Reps, 94 of Utica passed away on Tuesday, September 27 at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona, Minnesota. Richard was the seventh of eight children born to Paul and Barbara (Denzer) Reps on February 13, 1928, on their farm near Fremont. Richard will be remembered for his kind and gentle soul, amazing memory, and strength in perseverance.

Richard attended Enterprise country school until the 8th grade then farmed full-time in the Fremont area until 1963 but always stayed connected to the farming industry. Farming was his passion, he always asked about planting and harvesting schedules, crop prices, and was especially concerned for his niece, Leann, and her cattle and crops down in the Pine Creek Valley. He asked his son, Steven, to take him for a drive to watch the beginning of this year’s harvest a week before he passed. He enjoyed his morning coffee talk with the locals in both Utica and St. Charles as well as following the Minnesota Twins. Richard’s greatest love was his children and grandchildren, and was ecstatic and ever so grateful that his first son and his family came back into the fold.

Richard married Beverly Ladewig at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and wore his wedding ring for 70 years. He is survived by his sons Bradley (Mary) Schroenghamer of McGregor; Steven (Pam) of Lewiston, and Scott of Red Wing; and one daughter Stacy (Brian) Schultz of Venice, Florida, for whom held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Robert) Reps of Lewiston, two brothers-in-law Earl (Joan) and Roger (Diane) Ladewig both of Winona; and his extraordinary and loving double-niece Diane (Dan) Rinn of Lewiston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife; great-granddaughter Ember; parents; siblings and their spouses, Harold & Julia Reps, Fern & Leon Kieffer, Robert Reps, Elmer & Lillian Reps, Paul Jr. & Jeanette Reps, Doug & Darlene Reps, and Edward & Marcie Reps; and in-laws Arthur & Hazel Ladewig and their son Robert.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Winona Health Hospice, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, and St. Charles Assisted Living for the care and respect provided to their father.

A private family interment will be held at the Lewiston Public Cemetery.

Cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to: Family of Richard Reps, c/o Jean Schultz, 380 Williams Street, Lewiston, MN 55952.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library. During Richard’s blindness, this organization provided him an outlet. He “read” 1,347 talking books over the last 23 years. Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library, c/o Catherine A. Durivage, 388 SE 6th Avenue, Faribault, MN 55021-6340.