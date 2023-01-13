It is with great sadness that the family of Richard “Ric” Berg announces his passing on Friday, January 6 at St. Marys, Rochester. Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he showed a strong determination to fight to the end.

He was born January 18, 1950, in Rochester, to Alton “Marvin” and Clarice Berg. Ric graduated from Mayo High School in 1968 and excelled as a diver. He enjoyed sports, was an avid golfer, played softball, hockey and broomball, cheered on all the Minnesota sports teams, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

During grade school, he was lucky enough to meet the love of his life, Debbie. They were married on September 12, 1970 and enjoyed 52 wonderful years together. They were lifelong partners, having three children, Karastin, Kaitlin and Matthew, who could not have made him more proud and brought such joy to his life. In recent years, his granddaughters brought him so much happiness and helped him through the tough days.

Ric was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Kaitlin. He is survived by his mother, Clarice Berg of Rochester; his wife, Debbie Berg of Rochester; daughter, Karastin Morgan (Zachary) of Missoula, MT; son, Matthew Berg (Lacey) of Rochester and his beloved granddaughters Audriana Morgan and Quinley Rose Berg. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Marx of Mahtomedi; brother, Ron of Rochester; sister, Cori (Ivory) Giles of St. Paul, and numerous family members and many close friends who love and miss him.

A celebration of Ric’s life will be held at 2 pm on February 18, 2023, at J.Powers at the Hilton in Rochester for family and friends to share memories and stories.

A private family burial will be in Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

The family prefers memorials to MN Adult & Teen Challenge or The Landing in Rochester.