Richard “Rich” Hammel

Richard “Rich” W. Hammel, age 79, of Dover, MN, passed away on June 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Dover, MN.

Rich was born on March 20, 1943, to Paul and Margaret (Hanenberger) Hammel in Rochester, MN. After graduating from Dover-Eyota High School, Rich then attended Mankato State. On July 12, 1961, he was united into marriage to Mollie Reeves at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (The North Church). He worked at IBM for over 30 years, as a computer programmer and IT troubleshooter.

He was active on the school board, church council, Pheasants Forever, Dover Fire Department for 29 years, and R & S Transport. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending summers camping, fishing, gardening, and hunting in the fall. He enjoyed watching the birds, MN Twins and Vikings. He was a handy-man and enjoyed woodworking. His family will remember him as a strong, smart, and funny man who was always smirking, while thinking of the next joke.

Holding Rich’s memory forever in their hearts are his children, Robin (Steve) Erickson, Renee (Mike) Craig of Surprise, AZ, and Rodney (Liane) Hammel of Eyota; grandchildren, Kelsey (Jason) Loomis, Courtney (Cody) Baer, Carley Erickson (Max Fenske), Whitney (Cameron) Gilliam, Samuel Pennington, Riley (Morgan) Hammel, Kaylee Hammel (Dakota Merchlewitz); great-grandchildren, Crosby and Lila Loomis, Penelope and Madelyn Baer, Lennon and Lincoln Fenske, Megan Gilliam, Chloe and Gretta Hammel, Kayden and Weston Merchlewitz and another due in November; siblings, Ardith Ihrke, and Howard Hammel.

Rich is preceded in death by, his wife, Mollie; parents, Paul, and Margaret; grandson, Dayton J. Pennington and brother, Gordon Hammel.

The funeral service for Rich will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, MN. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Dover, MN.