Oct. 19, 1931 - March 14, 2022

WABASHA, Minn. - Richard Schurhammer, 90, Wabasha, Minn., died Monday, March 14, in Gundersen - St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha.

Arrangements by Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory.