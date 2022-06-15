Richard Schweitzer

Richard David Schweitzer, 69, born Feb. 16, 1953, left this world Sat. June 11th at Methodist Hospital Rochester MN. He fought a long hard battle with cancer and liver disease.

Richard was a hardworking man. He was employed through various jobs over the years. He worked for Seneca Foods many years but retired from The Hope Lodge American Cancer Society. He loved working there and made many lifelong friends.

He was a son, father, Grandfather, Uncle, and a brother. Over the years he helped many teens along with his late wife Dede. He opened his home sometimes with a gruff,” Don’t you have a home?” When he found out they didn’t, he knew there was going to be one more person under his roof. He was very protective of his wife and loved ones. As a father he taught us how to work hard and how to be accountable for our lives. He was there when you needed him. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling, cribbage, and lets not forget his Twins and Vikings.

He was preceded in death by his Wife Dede Schweitzer, His parents Jack and Lois Schweitzer.

He leaves behind his children Candy Williams, Richie (Christy) Schweitzer, Katie Schweitzer, Zavior Campos, Kane Williams and Andrea Edwards. His siblings Joy (Ray) Lemmer, Sharon (Larry) Dorn, Pam (James) Vernon, Jack (Robin) Schweitzer, Brenda (Russ) Moritz, Faith Ann (Tony) Lammers, and Paul (Tammi) Schweitzer. His 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was a good, strong, stubborn man who loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. When we walk through those heavenly gates he’ll be there smiling and say, “What are you doing here?”

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, MN at 12 p.m. A visitation will be offered prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center.