Richard Stehr

Published December 19, 2022 09:03 AM
Richard (Dick) Duane Stehr, 86, of Zumbrota died December 15th at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

He was born to Sylvester and Marguerite (Cordes) on February 1, 1936. He lived and farmed on the family farm in Zumbrota Township until his retirement in 2001 when he moved to town.

He married Elizabeth (Betty) Buol on April 8, 1961.

Richard is survived by his wife; daughters, Sonia (Mary Goplen), Cathy (Lon Brown), Amy (Forrest) Schutz; daughter-in-law, Marlis; sister, Mary Jane Swee; sisters-in-law, Gwen and Karen; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Ralph and Roger; and son Jon.

Per his wishes there will be no funeral. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

