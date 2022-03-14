Rita Marie Ryan, beloved wife, Mother, and Grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 11, 2022. Rita was born to John and Loretta (Ebbers) Staples on September 20, 1941 in Slayton, MN. She grew up in Avoca MN, then moved to Rochester, MN soon after she graduated in 1959. Rita met the love of her life, Jim Ryan while they both worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. They were married on February 19, 1966 during a raging blizzard. The couple settled in Spring Valley were blessed with a son, Jeff, and a daughter, Kelly. Rita was a extremely talented baker, cake decorator, and cook and enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor with so many others. She was very proud of her great homemaking abilities, enjoyed tending to her many plants, spending time with her close friends, talking about her wonderful grandkids, and spoiling her cats. She was a skilled seamstress, an true artist with a crochet hook and knitting needles and shared those talents by making and donating hats and blankets to Bundles of Love, Ronald McDonald House, and Salvation Army. Rita was an amazingly kind, thoughtful, compassionate and giving person. She was very active in Ladies Aid at St Ignatius Catholic church, and countless other volunteer activities. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Jim, son Jeff and grandson Ben of Duluth, and daughter Kelly (Gerald Burt) and grandchildren Anastasia and Nicholas of Blaine. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made in her honor to a charity of the giver’s choice.

Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 16, 2022 at St Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating, Visitation will be held 5-7 P.M. Tuesday March 15 at the Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue for 1 hr prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

