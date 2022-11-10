Robert A. Reid

Robert Archibald Reid passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Robert, better known to his family and friends as “Bob” or “Bobby”, was born on October 19, 1933 to Archie and Gretchen (Weissinger) Reid. He married Beverly J. Moe on July 31, 1954. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage, enhanced by their strong faith in God, loving family and many friends.

Bob attended Rochester Senior High School, where he had a successful sports career on the tennis and hockey teams. The tennis team was the Minnesota High School State Champions in 1950 and 1951, and Bob was the runner-up in the State Singles Championship in 1951. After graduating in 1951, Bob attended the University of Minnesota from 1952-1954. He took a short break from his studies, when Uncle Sam called and he served 2 years in the Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Upon completing his service, he returned to college at Hamline University to study and play tennis and graduated in 1958. He and Bev then moved to Rochester, where he worked at IBM for 32 years, until his retirement in 1990.

Always ready to lend a helping hand, Bob was involved in many volunteer organizations, including Junior Achievement, Elton Hills PTA, the United Way and serving as President of Rochester Family Services (Meals on Wheels). His love of sports inspired him to serve as President of the Rochester Water Ski Club for 2 years and coach Rochester Youth Hockey. An avid outdoorsman, he was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, NW Turkey Federation, and the Minnesota Trout Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and traveling. Bob especially enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada with his wife. Family and his grandchildren meant the world to him, and he was a regular attendee and supporter of all of their activities. He will be remembered as a great husband, a wonderful father, a loving grandfather and an exceptional friend. Bob will be deeply missed, but we know that he is happily reunited in heaven with his one true love, Bev.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Reid. Survivors include his two daughters, Sandra Jahnke of Rochester, MN and Elizabeth (Roy) Emmons of Eagan, MN; four grandchildren, TJ and Dustin Jahnke and Alexandra and Reid Emmons; and his sister Bette Panushka of St. Paul, MN.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Friday at the church. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery with Military Honors.

